Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Planning To Refuse To Go Into Witness Protection

The rapper plans to revive his music career, according to a source

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s testimony during a trial against his former associates has made many believe that he would be going into the Witness Protection Program. According to TMZ, the “Gummo” rapper says he isn’t going.

A source told the outlet that the rapper, once he’s released from prison, presumably in 2020, plans to revive his music career. He’ll also hire 24-hour security guards to protect him and his family. On Wednesday, both the prosecution and defense rested against Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

In January, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He faces a minimum of 47 years in prison but due to his cooperation with the government, he may receive a lighter sentence.

