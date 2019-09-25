Chance The Rapper Announces Rescheduled The Big Tour Dates With Lil Yachty, Taylor Bennett

Chance The Rapper decided to take a little paternity leave before going back on the road for The Big Tour. Formerly known as “The Big Day Tour,” Chance’s latest jaunt around the world is set to begin at the end of the month with guests Taylor Bennett and Lil Yachty.

The tour was originally supposed to be pushed back until the beginning of 2020 but now the new, modified schedule shows that Chance will be hitting the stage in his hometown of Chicago on 9/28. After that, he’ll be taking a few days off before performing at the Miami Beach Pop Festival then another brief sabbatical before the full (!) tour kicks off in January.

See the dates below, including a Houston date on January 26th!

Check out “The Big Tour’s” new dates and stops below.

Sat Sep 28, 2019 Sun Nov 10, 2019 Chicago, IL Miami, FL United Center* Miami Beach Pop Festival*+ Wed Jan 15, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Thu Jan 16, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri Jan 17, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Sun Jan 19, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Tue Jan 21, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Thu Jan 23, 2020 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Sat Jan 25, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sun Jan 26, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Tue Jan 28, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wed Jan 29, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Thu Jan 30, 2020 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sat Feb 1, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Tue Feb 4, 2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thu Feb 6, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sat Feb 8, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Mon Feb 10, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wed Feb 12, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Thu Feb 13, 2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Fri Feb 14, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Tue Feb 18, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Wed Feb 19, 2020 Thu Feb 20, 2020 Sat Feb 22, 2020 Mon Feb 24, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA Kansas City, MO Milwaukee, WI Wells Fargo Center PPG Paints Arena Sprint Center Fiserv Forum

*Lil Yachty not performing

+Taylor Bennett not performing

