Chance The Rapper Announces Rescheduled The Big Tour Dates With Lil Yachty, Taylor Bennett

Chance The Rapper decided to take a little paternity leave before going back on the road for The Big Tour. Formerly known as “The Big Day Tour,” Chance’s latest jaunt around the world is set to begin at the end of the month with guests Taylor Bennett and Lil Yachty.
The tour was originally supposed to be pushed back until the beginning of 2020 but now the new, modified schedule shows that Chance will be hitting the stage in his hometown of Chicago on 9/28. After that, he’ll be taking a few days off before performing at the Miami Beach Pop Festival then another brief sabbatical before the full (!) tour kicks off in January.
See the dates below, including a Houston date on January 26th!
Check out “The Big Tour’s” new dates and stops below.
|Sat Sep 28, 2019
Sun Nov 10, 2019
|Chicago, IL
Miami, FL
|United Center*
Miami Beach Pop Festival*+
|Wed Jan 15, 2020
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Thu Jan 16, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Fri Jan 17, 2020
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|Sun Jan 19, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Tue Jan 21, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Thu Jan 23, 2020
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Sat Jan 25, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Sun Jan 26, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Tue Jan 28, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wed Jan 29, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Thu Jan 30, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Sat Feb 1, 2020
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Tue Feb 4, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Thu Feb 6, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Sat Feb 8, 2020
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Mon Feb 10, 2020
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wed Feb 12, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thu Feb 13, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Fri Feb 14, 2020
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Tue Feb 18, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Wed Feb 19, 2020
Thu Feb 20, 2020
Sat Feb 22, 2020
Mon Feb 24, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Kansas City, MO
Milwaukee, WI
|Wells Fargo Center
PPG Paints Arena
Sprint Center
Fiserv Forum
*Lil Yachty not performing
+Taylor Bennett not performing