CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away

michael jackson thriller cover

Source: michael jackson thriller cover / michael jackson thriller cover

They say there’s no rest for the weary.

They should say there’s no rest for the weary and Michael Jackson.

Not only has the King of Pop seen his reputation torn to shreds with new allegations of sexual misconduct against minors and damaging documentaries since his demise, but there is also an update about the late musician’s wealth.

According to reports, Michael Jackson’s estate claims to have made close to $2 billion since he died.

See the full report here. 

Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Michael. Jackson

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away
 7 hours ago
09.23.19
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 14 hours ago
09.22.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At…
 16 hours ago
09.22.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe REALLY Gotta Go
 16 hours ago
09.23.19
0 item
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful…
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is…
 1 day ago
09.22.19
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 2 days ago
09.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Owns The “Hot…
 2 days ago
09.22.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close