CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest Paid Hip-Hop Act

Travis Scott came in No. 5 at $58 million

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jay-Z already holds many of the firsts in hip-hop in regards to superior wealth. First to a billion, Cash King numerous times over. But for the first time, Hov isn’t the top earner in hip-hop. In the 2019 edition of Forbes highest-paid acts in hip-hop, it’s not Hov at No. 1 but rather Kanye West.

Due in large part to his deal with adidas and the success of Yeezy footwear, Ye took home $150 million pretax income. Hov sits behind him at $81 million.

The rise of Kanye on the Forbes list has been impressive to see over the years. He was No. 10 in 2018 with $27.5 million whereas Hov was No. 1 with $76.5 million. Ye’s involvement with adidas is a huge surge and financial windfall for him as his partnership with the apparel brand is expected to bring in more than $1.5 billion in sales in 2019.

Outside of the former Watch The Throne brothers, Drake rests at No. 3 with $75 million followed by Diddy at No. 4 with $70 million. Houston’s own Travis Scott crashes the Top 5 with $58 million thanks to a number of deals with Jordan Brand, the success of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour and Astroworld festival. The top 10 is rounded out by the likes of EminemDJ KhaledKendrick LamarMigos and Childish Gambino.

You’d have to wait until Nos. 12 and 13 before you see a woman appear on the list and that includes Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as they’re close with $29 million and $28 million respectively. Cardi makes her own history as the youngest person on the list at 26.

See the list below.

20. Pitbull ($18 million)

19. Wiz Khalifa ($18.5 million)

18. Nas ($19 million)

17. Future ($19.5 million)

16. Birdman ($20 million)

15. Meek Mill ($21 million)

14. Swizz Beatz ($23 million)

13. Cardi B ($28 million)

12. Nicki Minaj ($29 million)

11. J. Cole ($31 million)

10. Childish Gambino ($35 million)

9. Migos ($36 million)

8. Kendrick Lamar ($38.5 million)

7. DJ Khaled ($40 million)

6. Eminem ($50 million)

5. Travis Scott ($58 million)

4. Diddy ($70 million)

3. Drake ($75 million)

2. Jay-Z ($81 million)

1. Kanye West ($150 million)

RELATED: Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According To Forbes

RELATED: Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Diddy Top Forbes’ Richest Rappers 2019 List

RELATED: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music

birdman , cardi b , Childish Gambino , DJ Khaled , Emimem , Forbes , future , j. cole , kanye west , kendrick lamar , meek mill , Migos , Nas , nicki minaj , Pitbull , swizz beatz , Wiz Khalifa

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 37 mins ago
09.19.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
8 items
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
9 items
Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically…
 3 hours ago
09.19.19
Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters…
 5 hours ago
09.19.19
10 items
Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad…
 18 hours ago
09.19.19
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 21 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working…
 23 hours ago
09.18.19
Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B.…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
20 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On His Entire Crew,…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Yung Miami Slays Her Maternity Photos
 1 day ago
09.18.19
10 items
Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
2005 TCA - Turner
‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max
 1 day ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Chance The Rapper Says Kanye West Still His…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Offest Reportedly Owes The Tax Man $210K
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close