Snoop Dogg Wants To See Colin Kaepernick In A Steelers Jersey

As some might know, the Doggfather is a huge fan of the Pittsburgh NFL squad and they're in need of a QB right now.

Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s currently lobbying the team to replace their fallen starting quarterback, Ben “Handsy” Roethlisberger. The Doggfather wants to see free-agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick slinging the ball from the pocket for the Black and Yellow.

Roethlisberger went down with an elbow injury Sunday (September 15) against the Seattle Seahawks in a 28-26 loss and will be out for the rest of the season. The team has been on the hunt for a quarterback, a position that has seen another valuable starter, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, get hurt as well.

Snoop’s remedy for the Steelers is to get Kaep on the squad, taking to Instagram to voice his opinion.

“Steelers go get him now or we gone look like the old Cleveland Browns he better than 70% of the. Q bs in the league let’s. Go. Steel city,” Snoop wrote in a caption featuring an image of Kaepernick.

We already know not to hold our breath on an NFL squad actually giving Kaep a shot but maybe the Steelers will shock the world.

