Access Houston | Sphere Podcast Studios | Jam & Glam

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Garry T. Lee, founder and owner of The Sphere Podcast Studios. We talk about the passion behind the SPS, what SPS provides and does day to day, and the importance of black people telling our own stories.

Our next conversation is with the founder of the BADDIE Movement, Ms. JaeRene. She’s a senior in high school and just launch a series called Jam & Glam which allows teen girls, and guys, to receive hair services, and/or, make-up services while jamming to positive music. The event is to encourage teens to embrace who they are, celebrate their beauty, and push forward.

Thank you so much for listening!