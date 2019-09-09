Access Houston | Creative Creations, LLC | CEO Leadership Academy

CLOSE
Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome first timer Rhonnika Clifton, founder of Creative Creations, LLC. Rhonnika has the Texas Black Interior Design Symposium (TXBIDS) which was created to provide design professionals with the necessary tools to help make them more profitable and bring about an awareness of black interior design professionals within the interior design community/industry. Its purpose is to explore the disciplines of Interior Design by bringing together interior designers, contractors, home builders, stagers, practitioners, students and other industry related professionals to an educational and networking environment that support cultural diversity through design and encourage global connectivity.

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

Our conversation is with Mya Carroll and Dr. Toscha Dickerson from CEO Leadership & Training Academy, which is a one-stop-shop for business upstarts and aspiring entrepreneurs. We talk about now the academy insures that you have a solid business plan and that you avoid the number one for business failure, which may be lack of funding. We also talk about the growing of black women in business and their CEO Head Start, 100 Business which was an all-inclusive, one-day event serves as a one-stop-shop for those looking to register their businesses and get started on their entrepreneurial journeys.

