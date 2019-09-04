CLOSE
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At 62

Tune Chats - Honoring Trina

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trina‘s mother has passed away, TMZ confirmed.

The Miami rapper’s mother, Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor died early Tuesday morning (Sept. 3) after a battle with cancer. She was 62.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance,” Trina’s rep said in a statement.

Trina and her family are asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Taylor was known as a “pillar of her community,” a supporter of women an advocate for “self-love, confidence, and perseverance among women in general,” and the woman who helped shape her daughter into one of hip-hop’s most influential rappers and businesswomen.

Trina recently paid tribute to her mom on the 2017 song “Mama” featuring Kelly Price. The song also appears on Trina’s recently released album The One. She gave the Recording Academy a behind-the-scenes look at the music video, which paid touching tribute to Taylor.

“My mom was kinda sick when I was in the studio making this song, and I was in a really down place,” she told the Academy. “I called her on the phone, she wasn’t feeling so good, so that inspired the song. I just went into the studio with all these emotions … and that’s how it came out.”

“Respect, admire, love your mom,” she added. “You only get one mom in the entire world. You can never, ever get another one. No matter what happens, one only comes your way, that’s a blessing.”

Trina

Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
