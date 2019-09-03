CLOSE
Fetty Wap Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Las Vegas Valet, 2 Others

The details are sketchy, but the rapper clearly has hands.

Source: 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 1 – Performances Featuring: Fetty Wap Where: New York, New York, United States When: 20 Aug 2016 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com 

Fetty Wap allegedly put hands on a Las Vegas valet. Thus, the New Jersey rapper was arrested after the altercation.

In fact, word is the “Trap Queen” rapper put hands on three people in total.

Reports TMZ:

Fetty Wap’s in big trouble for busting out a can of whoop ass on a Las Vegas valet … at least according to staffers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the rapper was arrested Sunday at the Mirage after he and one of the valets got into a dispute. Things got physical and Fetty allegedly uncorked at least 3 punches on the valet.

We’re told another Mirage staffer made a citizen’s arrest … holding Fetty until Las Vegas Metro PD showed up to take him into custody. Our sources say the Jersey rapper was booked for 3 counts of misdemeanor battery — one for each punch he’s accused of landing.

This doesn’t sound like the Fetty, born Willie Maxwell and who just performed at the 2019 MTV VMA’s, that we all know. Well, then again.

We gotta hear both sides.

Fetty Wap Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Las Vegas Valet, 2 Others was originally published on hiphopwired.com

