Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With Joseline Hernandez, Won’t Pay Child Support

The struggle continues.

Stevie J. + Joseline Hernandez Host Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, and occasional record producer, Stevie J finally scored a win in court. The reality show staple has been awarded primary custody of Bonnie Bella, his child with Joseline Hernandez.

Since he has custody, that means he won’t be paying child support.

Reports Bossip:

Late last week, a judge OK’d a temporary order awarding Stevie primary physical custody of Bonnie – who will be three in December – with Joseline having visitation, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Stevie will also no longer have to pony up $1,000 a month in child support to his daughter’s mother, and each parent will instead have to bear the costs of support when Bonnie is in their care, their new support deal days.

Both parents also have to take a parenting class before they’re due back in court in the Fall.

Previously, Stevie J sued Joseline for custody, claiming the Puerto Rican Princess had cut him out of the child’s life. Surely, her public threats to keep the kid away from Stevie didn’t help her cause.

