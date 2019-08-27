CLOSE
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Hot Girl Summer” At The 2019 VMAs [VIDEO]

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We’re less than two weeks away from our SOLD OUT Break The Internet show with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat and on this particular night, Megan Thee Stallion became an award winner for the VERY first time!

The H-Town Hottie and queen of Hot Girl Summer performed a mix of her hits, “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash S**t” and “Hot Girl Summer”. Although she wasn’t nominated for any of the major major awards, Megan took home the award for “Best  Power Anthem” for “Hot GIrl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the performances below!

RELATED: Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo &amp; Normani To Perform At VMA’s!

RELATED: Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO]

