CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO]

Six minutes is not enough for a Missy Elliott tribute but dammit, Missy did what she needed to do with those six minutes!

Years of fan clamoring and more led Elliott to FINALLY receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and Missy showed out. Again. Performing a medley of singles such as “Lose Control” to “Work It” with original B-Girl Alyson Stoner, “The Rain,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and more, Missy reminded everyone inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey why she’s an icon.

During her acceptance speech, she made certain to thank a rather neglected community when it comes to entertainment: the dance community.

“I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world,” Missy said, “because when y’all get on the stage with these artists, y’all are not just props.”

Along with the dance community, Missy thanked friends and collaborators such as Timbaland, CiaraBusta RhymesHype WilliamsDave Meyers as well as The Read hosts Kid Fury and Crissle who were among the chief Missy fans championing her icon status as the most worthy recipient of the Vanguard award. Watch the full speech below.

RELATED: Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” At The 2019 Video Music Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 MTV VMAs

Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on boom92houston.com

Missy Elliott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close