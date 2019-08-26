CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning ShowMHMS Exclusives

BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And Why He’s Banned In 3 States! [EXCLUSIVE]

Damn, BeatKing‘s antics done got him banned in three different states?!

The Club God sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to explain once and for all how the #CucumberChallenge started, why he creates different types of music for his fanbases, how he considers himself one of the pioneers of injecting club energy in the raps of Megan Thee Stallion and KenTheMan and why he can’t perform in certain cities in the Bible Belt.

“I’m banned in a city in Arkansas, a city in Texas … the Bible belt because my shows are too explicit! Cause when these females get naked and do this cucumber stuff, the city is turned upside down. I’ve done this at colleges and dean’s have called my manager asking us to take down the video … and I tell them, ‘I have daughters. I’ll take it down.'”

Plus, BeatKing breaks down why he has Club God Parenting and why he has to explain to his daughters that what he does is work — but they can’t repeat any of it! Plus, yes, his little girls laugh at the Cucumber Challenge videos too.

RELATED: BeatKing’s Cucumber Challenge Has Everybody Wilding Out!

RELATED: BeatKing Returns With His ‘Club God 6’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

BeatKing

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close