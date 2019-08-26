CLOSE
50 Cent Says He’s Bringing OG “Big Rich Town” Back After Backlash

Let this be a prime example of if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

50 Cent Says He Is Bringing Back Original "Big Rich Town" Song

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Fans were absolutely disgusted to learn that 50 Cent decided to change Power’s opening theme song featuring Joe with a remix nobody asked for. Fofty who always has his ear to the social media streets heard the screams of fans and says he is bringing the original version of “Big Rich Town” back.

Not a single soul was here for Trey Songz yodeling “they say this a Big, Rich Town,” not one. Before we got into the exploits of Ghost and Tommy, everyone sounded off on the terrible remix and 50’s awful decision to change the shows opening song. When asked about why he did it in the first place on the equally painful to watch aftershow, Power Confidential, he stated:

“I knew there would be resistance from the audience because they spent years with the other one. But it feels better, it feels good to me, something you can dance to a little more. Do something new, keep it fresh.”

Clearly, he hasn’t seen how the original song ring’s off in a club or at a party when a DJ plays it but anyway. Following the premiere of the show, he took to Instagram Live to speak on the backlash the song and Trey Songz was receiving. He clarified to his 24.5 million followers that Trigga did the song as a favor before saying he was going to bring back the original for the rest of season 6.

“Everybody talkin bout Trey Songz. Trey did that as a favor for me, man. I’m gonna have to put that motherf****r back the way it was [laughs].”

Now when it comes to Fifty, we don’t know if he is trolling or not. But we got our fingers crossed because we need to hear Joe singing that hook for the shows final season, it’s only right. Let this be a prime example of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent Says He’s Bringing OG “Big Rich Town” Back After Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

