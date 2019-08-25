CLOSE
Colts QB Andrew Luck Announces Retirement

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

In news that sent shockwaves through the National Football League on Saturday night, Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the league.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” Luck said in a press conference. He stopped several times to compose himself and gather his emotions. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

He told reporters he first thought about retirement two weeks ago. Originally, Luck planned to inform teammates after the team’s preseason game on Saturday before holding a formal press conference on Sunday. Instead, he addressed the media on Saturday after the news of his decision was made public.

He was still on the sidelines encouraging teammates when news of his announcement broke. Some Colts fans booed him as he walked off the field during the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

A Houston area native, Luck graduated from Stratford High School and went on to Stanford University where he was an All-American and graduated with a degree in architecture. He played seven years in the league, amassing over 23,000 passing yards and 171 touchdowns but injuries to his kidney, rib, shoulder, and leg dampened what was looking like a promising career under center.

The 29-year-old’s retirement comes as a shock as the regular season is set to begin in two weeks.

