CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Missy Elliott To Release Her First Album In 14 Years ‘Iconography’

ESSENCE Festival Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Missy Elliott already has a legacy cemented as one of the greatest artists (not just rapping, not just music videos or production or songwriting) of all-time. Fourteen years after she released her last full-length album, the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award is releasing a new project, Iconography.

“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Peep the cover art below.

On Monday, August 26, Elliott will be honored with the long-overdue MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award, an award given towards artists who have set a standard of achievement and creativity in music videos. Earlier this year she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and she received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

Musically, Missy has not only gotten her flowers this year, but she’s also reached out to a few newcomers as well from “Tempo” with Lizzo and more. Her last album, The Cookbook which dropped in 2005 featured singles like “Lose Control.”

Missy Elliott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close