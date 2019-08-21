CLOSE
Former Texans No. 1 Pick Mario Williams Accused Of Trespassing In Woman’s Home

NFL: AUG 06 Dolphins Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Mario Williams, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2006 is facing a criminal trespassing charge.

Williams allegedly entered the home of a Katy woman, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. A mental health or intellectual disability assessment has been ordered for the former NFL defensive end. Williams’ bond was set at $100.

Williams spent the first six seasons of his career in Houston, always dogged by fans who believed the organization should have drafted hometown legend Vince Young. He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and in 2016, he signed a two-year $17 million contract with the Miami Dolphins before he was released in 2017.

The four-time Pro Bowler has a protective order out against him from the victim, according to court documents.

 

