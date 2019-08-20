CLOSE
‘The Proud Family’ Is Coming Back To Disney?

Penny and Oscar Proud are coming back and so is the rest of the Proud Family on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. Tommy Davidson, the actor who voiced Oscar Proud on the show revealed during a recent interview that the show was indeed coming back.

“I forgot to tell you that The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family‘s coming back,” Davidson said. ”It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family‘s coming back. They told me not to tell you…”

The show originally debuted in 2001 and ended in 2005 with a movie titled The Proud Family Movie. The show centered around 14-year-old Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt and her family through the daily dealings and challenges that involve growing up as a teen. A social media account, The Proud Familys posted a photo of what appears to be an adult Penny with a photo of Suga Mama on the wall, leaving fans to speculate that the beloved Proud matriarch was no longer with us.

We’ll wait and see if the news becomes official as Disney has not announced the return of The Proud Family for their streaming service which is set to launch later this year.

 

‘The Proud Family’ Is Coming Back To Disney? was originally published on boom92houston.com

