CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA 2K Drop New MyCAREER Trailer Feat. Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson + More [VIDEO]

NBA 2K20

Source: 2K / Visual Concepts

2K fans rejoice. The trailer for NBA 2K20’s MyCAREER has officially dropped and it is LOADED in regards to star power and talent. There’s Idris Elba as your college coach, Rosario Dawson as your advisor, Ernie Hudson, Jerry Lorenzo and more. The demo officially lands on August 21st around 8 AM PST (that’s 10 AM CST) and the full game arrives on September 6th.

Here’s the synopsis to the trailer below via 2K.

This year’s narrative features the storyline of an NBA prospect named Che on his quest for gold both on and off the court, covering the importance of mentors, dealing with off-court pressures and current social issues. In this game setting, the path to stardom is firmly in the gamers hands.

The cinematic narrative was directed by up-and-coming visionary Sheldon Candis, and features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and NBA all-stars past and present. This is the most visually stunning MyCAREER cinematic experience to date and brings the journey to life in a completely new and immersive way.

RELATED: 2K Drops Gameplay Trailer For ‘NBA 2K20’ Shows Off New Visual Upgrades

Anthony Davis & Dwyane Wade Announced As Cover Stars For ‘NBA 2K20’

idris elba , nba 2k20 , Rosario Dawson

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close