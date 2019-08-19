NBA 2K Drop New MyCAREER Trailer Feat. Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson + More [VIDEO]

2K fans rejoice. The trailer for NBA 2K20’s MyCAREER has officially dropped and it is LOADED in regards to star power and talent. There’s Idris Elba as your college coach, Rosario Dawson as your advisor, Ernie Hudson, Jerry Lorenzo and more. The demo officially lands on August 21st around 8 AM PST (that’s 10 AM CST) and the full game arrives on September 6th.

Here’s the synopsis to the trailer below via 2K.

This year’s narrative features the storyline of an NBA prospect named Che on his quest for gold both on and off the court, covering the importance of mentors, dealing with off-court pressures and current social issues. In this game setting, the path to stardom is firmly in the gamers hands.

The cinematic narrative was directed by up-and-coming visionary Sheldon Candis, and features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and NBA all-stars past and present. This is the most visually stunning MyCAREER cinematic experience to date and brings the journey to life in a completely new and immersive way.

