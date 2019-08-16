CLOSE
Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A NFL Team

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Well, this is certainly a plot twist.

TMZ reports that Jay-Z is set to become part-owner of an NFL franchise … sooner rather than later. The news comes days after a much-criticized partnership between Roc Nation and the league in regards to entertainment endeavors as well as social initiatives. It’s unclear which NFL franchise Hov would own but the news seems to have legs to it.

Why does Hov want to own an NFL franchise? According to a source close to TMZ, “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

The move would not be Hov’s first foray into sports. He was a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets when they moved from New Jersey to the borough in 2011 before selling his shares of the organization in 2013.

RELATED: Many Question Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Defense, Ties To Colin Kaepernick

RELATED: NFL To Partner With Jay-Z &amp; Roc Nation For Entertainment Endeavors, Social Initiatives

