NFL To Partner With Jay-Z & Roc Nation For Entertainment Endeavors, Social Initiatives

Jay-Z is taking the connection of rap and sports to another level, particularly with a once old foe. Long after rapping “Tell the NFL we in stadiums too,” the mogul has partnered with the league and Roc Nation to become the NFL’s new “live music and entertainment strategist.”

According to the New York Times, the new position will have Hov and his team consult on the Super Bowl halftime show and bring in high-level talent to perform at league events. Roc Nation will also be involved in the league’s key social initiatives.

In years past, the NFL has suffered numerous black eyes in the court of public opinion from protests of police brutality occurring during the playing of the national anthem to Colin Kaepernick‘s collusion lawsuit. Boycotts resulted in a drop in TV ratings and some artists publicly refused to associate themselves with the NFL in support of the exiled quarterback. One of Kaep’s more vocal supporters includes Jay-Z. In his new role with the league, Hov will be involved with the league’s social justice campaign, the “Inspire Change” initiative.

According to the Times, it “donates money to groups fighting for criminal justice reform, opportunities in economically challenged areas and better relations between the police and local communities.”

“The NFL has a great platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Hov said in an interview with the Times. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell explained that the partnership between the league and Roc Nation will serve as a “checks-and-balance system” for the NFL.

“We don’t want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better,” Goodell said in an interview. “I think that’s a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally.”

The partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL will be formally announced on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed though ESPN reports that the deal is a “long-term partnership” that will introduce new music into the NFL productions.

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” JAY-Z said to ESPN. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

Some of Roc Nation’s involvement that will be implemented throughout the year and more include a Pro Bowl community concert, original music, artists podcasts, as well as a live visual album.

RELATED: Will Smith & Jay-Z Will Be Bringing Emmett Till’s Story To ABC

RELATED: Jay-Z To Produce ‘The Harder They Fall’ For Netflix

NFL To Partner With Jay-Z & Roc Nation For Entertainment Endeavors, Social Initiatives was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: