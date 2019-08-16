Hear Inayah Lamis’ “Suga Daddy” Track [NEW MUSIC]

Houston’s own Inayah Lamis has already turned heads on social media with covers, freestyles, her “N.A.S.” single and more. As she gears up to release her upcoming S.O.L.A.R project (that’s Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes), the Houston native and do-everything woman releases a sultry summertime bop in “Suga Daddy”.

Produced by Micah, “Suga Daddy” might be the anthem for all the women out there who prefer older men who aren’t about games and drama. “I swear that he changed my whole mind,” Lamis sings, while also alluding that her man made her reach the point of no return faster than Amazon Prime. Yeah, like that.

Stream “Suga Daddy” from Lamis below and get ready for S.O.L.A.R when it drops later this year.

