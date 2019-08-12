CLOSE
Janet Jackson Surprises Houston Superfan Dad In Las Vegas Backstage [VIDEO]

The dad already went viral when his children gave him tickets to the Metamorphosis show as a Father's Day gift.

SWITZERLAND-LIFESTYLE-MUSIC

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Janet Jackson is currently on the tail end of her Las Vegas residency and a father got the surprise of his life after meeting the musical legend. While backstage, the Jackson superfan got to meet the singer and entertainer and the moment was all caught on video by his son.

WSNV reports:

Posted to KB Strawder Jr.’s Twitter account, the video shows his father explaining to a group of listeners how much it meant to see Jackson perform live.

What his dad doesn’t know is that the “Rhythm Nation” singer is right behind him.

As Strawder’s dad explains how just seeing Janet Jackson was a highlight, she wraps her arms around him, saying, “That’s really sweet. I’m glad you liked it.”

Strawder, a business entrepreneur and Air Force veteran according to his Instagram bio, along with his brother surprised their dad for Father’s Day with tickets to see Jackson.

The aforementioned video of the dad being surprised with tickets a while back apparently caught the attention of Jackson, making the entire moment even more special. Check out the videos below.

Photo: Getty

Janet Jackson Surprises Houston Superfan Dad In Las Vegas Backstage [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

