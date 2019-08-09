Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Flourish On “Hot Girl Summer” [NEW MUSIC]

The year of the “Hot Girl Summer” deserved an official anthem. So Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj gave them one.

With Ty Dolla $ign on the hook, “Hot Girl Summer” does everything it needs to do in order for you to drive the boat, cut up with your girlfriends and genuinely coast until it becomes autumn.

The track, produced by Juicy J was supposed to arrive last week but the Nicki addition made everything switch up. Meg’s been teasing it and by the time Break The Internet rolls around, all the Hotties and Barbz are going to know the words by heart. Stream “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan, Nicki and Ty Dolla below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” To Reportedly Feature Nicki Minaj

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Shares Debut Album, ‘The Big Day’ Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, SWV & More

Also On 97.9 The Box: