CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” To Reportedly Feature Nicki Minaj

106.1 KMEL Summer Jam At Oracle Arena

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Oh, “Hot Girl Summer” is about to be even bigger and better.

According to multiple outlets, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer” track that is due out Friday is set to feature Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. How did fans figure out the move? Well, when you Shazam “Hot Girl Summer,” Nicki’s name appears as a feature.

The track was supposed to drop last Friday (8/2) but Megan delayed its release by a week, possibly to add the Minaj feature on top.

“Hotties I kno I said my song ‘HOTGIRL SUMMER ‘ would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 8/9 ! I promise it’s sooo worth the wait,” she tweeted.

She shared a clip of her twerking to the record which features a vocal sample of City Girls‘ “Act Up” and Ty Dolla singing, “She a big ole freak, it’s a must that I hit / It’s a hot girl summer so you know she got a lick.”

View this post on Instagram

HOT GIRL SUMMER DROPPING 8/2 🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

This, of course, comes on the heels of that mammoth Instagram moment between Nicki and Megan where Megan proclaimed that people should stop playing with “Nicki Minaj like she ain’t the motherf**kin’ GOAT”.

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion &amp; DaBaby Steal The Show In The XXL Freshman Cyphers [VIDEO]

RELATED: When She Ties The Knot, Nicki Minaj Will Be Adding Petty To Her Last Name

megan thee stallion , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close