Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” To Reportedly Feature Nicki Minaj

Oh, “Hot Girl Summer” is about to be even bigger and better.

According to multiple outlets, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer” track that is due out Friday is set to feature Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. How did fans figure out the move? Well, when you Shazam “Hot Girl Summer,” Nicki’s name appears as a feature.

According to @Shazam, Nicki Minaj is featured on “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion. pic.twitter.com/w2x8ABUR8A — Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) August 4, 2019

The track was supposed to drop last Friday (8/2) but Megan delayed its release by a week, possibly to add the Minaj feature on top.

“Hotties I kno I said my song ‘HOTGIRL SUMMER ‘ would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 8/9 ! I promise it’s sooo worth the wait,” she tweeted.

Hotties I kno I said my song “HOTGIRL SUMMER “ would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 8/9 ! I promise it’s sooo worth the wait 🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 1, 2019

She shared a clip of her twerking to the record which features a vocal sample of City Girls‘ “Act Up” and Ty Dolla singing, “She a big ole freak, it’s a must that I hit / It’s a hot girl summer so you know she got a lick.”

This, of course, comes on the heels of that mammoth Instagram moment between Nicki and Megan where Megan proclaimed that people should stop playing with “Nicki Minaj like she ain’t the motherf**kin’ GOAT”.

