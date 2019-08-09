CLOSE
Jury Acquits Former Harris County Deputy In Killing Of Unarmed Danny Ray Thomas In Greenspoint

A former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy has been acquitted in the killing of an unarmed man in 2018.

Cameron Brewer was charged last April with aggravated assault by a public servant in the deadly shooting of Danny Ray Thomas last March in the Greenspoint area. Deputies said Thomas was reportedly acting “erratically” and “foaming at the mouth” on a road in the area.

Brewer says he ordered Thomas to stop walking but investigators say when Thomas continued to walk, Brewer fired once, striking Thomas in the chest. He later died. Dashcam footage from the incident showed Thomas approaching Brewer’s patrol vehicle with his pants around his ankles. Moments later, shots were fired and Thomas was killed.

An internal investigation concluded that Brewer did not properly follow the use of force policy when he shot Thomas, prompting his firing from the Sheriff’s Department.

The district attorney’s office released the following statement in regards to Brewer’s acquisition:

“We felt this was an important case to bring to a jury so that jurors could hear all the evidence and we respect the jury’s verdict,” said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “Whenever a citizen dies at the hands of a law enforcement officer, it is an especially significant case for the community. Such cases are tragedies all around. Our hearts go out to the family of Danny Thomas.”

