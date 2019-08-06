CLOSE
Access Houston | Lyndsey Brantley | Man Grove Community

Access Houston 8.4.19

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Lyndsey Brantley, owner of Camillia Alise, to the program. Lyndsey talks about her advocacy for women’s health as a medical innovator, her personal journey as a sufferer of PCOS, and the healthy alternatives to cosmetic surgery and the services provided at Camellia Alise studios.

Our next conversation is with Mr. Carl Ward, founder of Man Grove Community and Melissa Sanchez, Outreach Director for the Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA. They are here to let us know about the Back-to-School Bash happening at Greenspoint Mall and the incredible things that they are doing on the North side.

