Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

20 people are dead and at least 26 have been hospitalized following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Mayor Dee Margo told CNN that there were confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting and that three suspects were in custody. Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting took place inside of a Walmart. 26 people have been confirmed shot and taken to local medical facilities.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius has been identified as the alleged gunman. Crusius, a native of Allen, Texas which is a suburb of Dallas, allegedly drove over nine hours to commit the violent act. He’s being charged with capital murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him.

In a statement, his grandparents said, “We are devastated by the events of El Paso and pray for the victims of this tragedy. Patrick Crusius is our grandson. He lived with us in our house in Allen, Texas while he attended junior college at Collin County College. He moved out six weeks ago and spent a few nights here while we were out of town. His drivers license and mailing address were at our house in Allen — that connection has made us the focus of media,” the spokesman said, reading from the statement. “We are talking only to law enforcement agencies and will not be making further statements to the media. We request the media to honor our privacy.”

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Texas governor Greg Abbot thanked the first responders and said that Texas’ Department of Public Safety is helping local law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Presidential nominee from El Paso took to Twitter to share his condolences and that the situation was “Truly heartbreaking.”

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

