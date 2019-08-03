CLOSE
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

20 people are dead and at least 26 have been hospitalized following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Mayor Dee Margo told CNN that there were confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting and that three suspects were in custody. Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting took place inside of a Walmart. 26 people have been confirmed shot and taken to local medical facilities.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius has been identified as the alleged gunman. Crusius, a native of Allen, Texas which is a suburb of Dallas, allegedly drove over nine hours to commit the violent act. He’s being charged with capital murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him.

In a statement, his grandparents said, “We are devastated by the events of El Paso and pray for the victims of this tragedy. Patrick Crusius is our grandson. He lived with us in our house in Allen, Texas while he attended junior college at Collin County College. He moved out six weeks ago and spent a few nights here while we were out of town. His drivers license and mailing address were at our house in Allen — that connection has made us the focus of media,” the spokesman said, reading from the statement. “We are talking only to law enforcement agencies and will not be making further statements to the media. We request the media to honor our privacy.”

Texas governor Greg Abbot thanked the first responders and said that Texas’ Department of Public Safety is helping local law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Presidential nominee from El Paso took to Twitter to share his condolences and that the situation was “Truly heartbreaking.”

