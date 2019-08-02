CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators Says It “Hurts” That Disney Released Remake

The original visionaries are divided over the new movie.

Broadway Cast Of "The Lion King" Celebrates Motion Picture Release

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

The Lion King is no stranger to controversy ever since the original was released in 1994. Now, animators from the original movie are telling us how they really feel about the 2019 remake.

Animators David Stephan, Alexander Williams and Dave Bossert spoke with HuffPost, and according to them, many of the animators from the original movie have mixed feelings. Bossert and Williams were mostly positive about the Donald Glover and Beyoncé-starring remake. However, Stephan wasn’t too kind:

“If you polled the crew of the original ‘Lion King,’ most of them would say, ‘Why? Did you really have to do that?’ It kind of hurts,” he said.

Stephan, who had a major part in the 1994 “Circle of Life” sequence, said he was disappointed that Disney greenlit a remake.

“It’s sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made. … Disney’s now taken the cover off, and it’s now in your face: ‘Yeah, we just want to make money.’ That’s disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art,” he said.

Eesh.

Hit the flip for more on what these animation veterans had to say about the new Lion King. 

Eesh: One Of The Original 'Lion King' Animators Says It "Hurts" That Disney Released Remake was originally published on globalgrind.com

