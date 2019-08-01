CLOSE
J. Prince Angered Over Rap-A-Lot Brand Being Used On Pills

J. Prince is none too happy right now.

The Rap-A-Lot founder took to Instagram to voice his displeasure over the fact that some party or parties has chosen to brand different street pills with Prince’s Rap-A-Lot logo on them.

One, you’ve got to be a bold individual to pull this off. Second, you have to be bold and RECKLESS to pull this off.

To Prince, it’s an obvious violation – and he wants answers.

“All of my adulthood life I had to avoid being set up by law enforcement and the streets,” Prince captioned. “I vowed with an oath to God in my early 20’s to never contribute to this aspect of the game anymore in my lifetime.

He added, “So, you can only imagine how I’m feeling about this violation that’s taking place in the streets of Houston with my brand @rapalotrecords on narcotic pills.”

“I need to know if the police or the streets are behind this, because it’s a violation. If you are caught making, selling or using narcotics with my branding illegally imprinted on them, you’re in violation and will have bigger problems than just the police,” he concluded.

All of my adulthood life I had to avoid being set up by law enforcement and the streets. I vowed with an oath to God in my early 20's to never contribute to this aspect of the game anymore in my lifetime. – – So, you can only imagine how I'm feeling about this violation that's taking place in the streets of Houston with my brand @rapalotrecords on narcotic pills. – – I need to know if the police or the streets are behind this, because it's a violation. If you are caught making, selling or using narcotics with my branding illegally imprinted on them, you're in violation and will have bigger problems than just the police. – – Let the search begin Mob Ties family and friends, get at me with information!

