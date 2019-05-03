YBN Cordae Reveals How He Pulled Off The “Have Mercy” Video, Being A Fan First And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Everybody has a story and if you haven’t heard of YBN Corade, the North Carolina rapper’s been dropping knowledge, bars and a maturity well beyond his years. Linking with YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Nahmir over playing video games online, Cordae got the attention of everybody with his “Old N*ggas” freestyle, a response to J. Cole from last year’s KOD album.

In the H promoting his new single, “Have Mercy,” Cordae kicks it with A G & A Pimp for a little Afternoon Sauce. The trio rap about the single, Cordae’s moves at Coachella, getting shoutouts and recognition from the likes of Diddy, Dr. Dre and a host of others and how he dealt with the roaches being poured on him for the “Have Mercy” video directed by Cole Bennett!

