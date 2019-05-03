YBN Cordae Reveals How He Pulled Off The “Have Mercy” Video, Being A Fan First And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Exclusive Interviews
| 05.03.19
Dismiss

Everybody has a story and if you haven’t heard of YBN Corade, the North Carolina rapper’s been dropping knowledge, bars and a maturity well beyond his years. Linking with YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Nahmir over playing video games online, Cordae got the attention of everybody with his “Old N*ggas” freestyle, a response to J. Cole from last year’s KOD album.

In the H promoting his new single, “Have Mercy,” Cordae kicks it with A G & A Pimp for a little Afternoon Sauce. The trio rap about the single, Cordae’s moves at Coachella, getting shoutouts and recognition from the likes of Diddy, Dr. Dre and a host of others and how he dealt with the roaches being poured on him for the “Have Mercy” video directed by Cole Bennett!

Watch it up top or on our YouTube channel! Turn on post notifications on YouTube so you can get the latest in exclusive interviews and content!

RELATED: Trending Traxx: YBN Cordae – Have Mercy [VIDEOS]

RELATED: How YBN Nahmir Went From XBOX Live Freestyles To XXL Freshman Star

RELATED: 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And More [RECAP]

g-man , j-que , ybn cordae

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 18 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 22 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 1 day ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close