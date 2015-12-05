CLOSE
Say Something Nice About Farrah Franklin’s “Magic and Make Up” Video

I don’t understand why Farrah Franklin claimed that Beyonce is a bold-faced liar in a recent interview, but has a picture of the Queen in this new “Magic And Make Up” video. Wait… I do know the reason why; her team must think the photo-opp will build up her fanbase. WRONG. If anything, it’s making Farrah look bad. If you’re calling somebody out in public conversations, stick by what you say. Don’t play both sides of the fence; we would respect you more. Watch Ms. Franklin’s new “Magic And Make Up” video and then let me know whether you think the song is hot or not.

