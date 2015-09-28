CLOSE
2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa “A Milli Billi Trilli” (NEW VIDEO)

2 Chainz is still dropping visuals from his Trapavelli Tre album.

Earlier this summer, Tity Boi teamed up with director Sharod Marcus Simpson in Miami to shoot the visuals for “If I Didn’t Rap” and “Lapdance At The Trap House.”

As you can imagine, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa’s “A Milli Billi Trilli” has a ton of weed in it. The two self-proclaimed stoners can be seeing rolling up in what appears to be the Oval Office.

It’s been two years since 2 Chainz released his sophomore album, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time. The Atlanta native is reportedly readying a new record for 2016. Wiz Khalifa is also gearing up to drop his sequel to Rolling Papers.

Watch 2 Chainz’s new video up top.

2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa “A Milli Billi Trilli” (NEW VIDEO)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

2 Chainz , new video , TM , Wiz Khalifa

