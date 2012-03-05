Mike Epps On Daughter’s Police Report: “It’s Hard Being A Dad” [VIDEO]

Actor and comedian Mike Epps spoke toTMZ after the site broke news that theSparkle star’s daughter filed a police report against him. 18-year-old Bria released audio where Epps said that he’d “f*ck her up” after she threatened to air out family business.

However, Epps was calm and smiling as he told TMZ, “It’s hard being a dad, especially of a teenager. I love my daughter but sometimes fathers and daughters have disagreements. I still love her though. Love ya Bria.”

It was a far cry from this angry phone callbetween the two where Epps called her the devil.

RELATED POSTS:

Mike Epps’ Daughter: ” He Threatened To F**k Me Up!”

Mike Epps Goes In On Mama Jones

Mike Epps Explains His Twitter Beef With Kevin Hart [AUDIO]