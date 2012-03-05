CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Epps On Daughter’s Police Report: “It’s Hard Being A Dad” [VIDEO]

Actor and comedian Mike Epps spoke toTMZ after the site broke news that theSparkle star’s daughter filed a police report against him. 18-year-old Bria released audio where Epps said that he’d  “f*ck her up” after she threatened to air out family business.

However, Epps was calm and smiling as he told TMZ, “It’s hard being a dad, especially of a teenager. I love my daughter but sometimes fathers and daughters have disagreements. I still love her though. Love ya Bria.”

It was a far cry from this angry phone callbetween the two where Epps called her the devil.

RELATED POSTS:

Mike Epps’ Daughter: ” He Threatened To F**k Me Up!”

Mike Epps Goes In On Mama Jones

Mike Epps Explains His Twitter Beef With Kevin Hart [AUDIO]

mike epps

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Amber Rose Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Over Family…
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 17 hours ago
10.17.19
Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On…
 17 hours ago
10.17.19
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 18 hours ago
10.17.19
U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68
 21 hours ago
10.17.19
11 items
Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way…
 22 hours ago
10.17.19
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Faces Life In Prison After…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Someone Great' - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Kanye West Wasn’t The Biggest Fan of Kim…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Of Fraud, Wants…
 2 days ago
10.16.19
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 3 days ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close