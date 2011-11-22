CLOSE
Deceased Rapper Magnolia Shorty’s Husband Shot Dead

Husband Of Murdered Rapper Shot Dead; Teenager Dies In Bayou St. John Shooting

Former Cash Money Records member Magnolia Shorty was killed in 2010 in New Orleans, her husband Carl Bridgewater joined her in death yesterday.

Renetta “Magnolia Shorty” Lowe-Bridgewater was shot 26 times in a car last year with Jerome Hampton in a double murder, this year Carl was found lifeless when paramedics arrived on the scene.

There is no word on any connection between the two murders. The 31-year-old Bridgewater lived with his pregnant girlfriend, recently got out of prison and had just landed a job according to his uncle.

This marks the 181st murder of the year in New Orleans

