Big Mama Gotta Have A Life Too! Latto’s Most Swoon-Worthy Slays Of Her Snapback Summer

Big mama was outsideeeee

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

As summer winds down it’s only right that we celebrate Comeback Baddie of the Year, Latto, for providing premium content amid her generational post-pregnancy run on the gram.

Since the first day of summer, the “Big Energy” rapper has reigned supreme in viral videos and photos during a booked and busy campaign that included a highly anticipated performance at this year’s ESSENCE Fest.

At one point, she was applying so much pressure that her baby daddy/boo thang 21 Savage openly lusted over her in response to a clip from her copiously caked out “Okayyy” music video.

Building on the momentum of her Big Mama album, Latto linked up with fellow baddie Doja Cat for the viral “Okayyy” video which leaned into Y2K beauty, classic mall fashion, and pure star power with its two stars looking phenomenally fineee in every scene.

A lingerie-clad Latto sent fans swooning over spicy visuals of her with a vintage digital camera that took us back to the classic MySpace era.

Matching her energy, Doja Cat appeared in pink lingerie during a prison visitation scene where she performs a flirtatious chair dance before the pair reunite against colorful backdrops and inside the mansion. Whew!

And for the grand finale, Big Mama walked out the GWOAT, Claressa Shields, before her recent fight against Kaye Scott in an electric moment that sent the star-studded crowd into a frenzy.

Livin’ the dream, Latto prettied in pink in a bar-raising carousel that sent the gram spiraling into swoonlivion.

What was your favorite Latto slay of the summer? Tell us down below and enjoy Big Mama’s most swoon-worthy slays of the summer on the flip.