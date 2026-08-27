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Who Is India Royale? Everything To Know About The Influencer

Lil Durk's trial may have pushed India Royale into the spotlight, but she's been influencing for years. Here’s everything you need to know.

Published on August 27, 2026
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  • India Royale, a Chicago-born influencer, has built a career in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content
  • Despite the spotlight on Lil Durk's legal case, Royale continues to balance her public support for her husband with her own growing brand.
India Royale and Lil Durk at 66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Lil Durk’s murder for hire trial has kept his name in headlines for months, but it has also pulled his wife, India Royale, further into the spotlight. Who is India Royale? Here’s everything you need to know about the influencer inside. 

Rolling Stone reports that as jurors sit through testimony involving the Chicago rapper’s music videos and lyrics, fans have been searching for more information about the woman who has stood beside him through it all. 

Scroll down for everything to know about India Royale.

Who Is India Royale?

Royale, born India Cox on March 9, 1995, in Chicago, grew up with three older siblings before attending Robert Lindblom Math and Science Academy. She began building her online presence around 2017, the same year she and Durk started dating, and quickly turned that platform into a career.

Her Rise as an Influencer

Royale built a following on YouTube through makeup tutorials and hair videos, then expanded into vlogs and lifestyle content that showcased her personal style. That early social media momentum helped her become one of the more recognizable influencers connected to the Hip-Hop world.

India Royale’s Beauty Business

Beyond content creation, Royale has built her own business ventures. She launched India Royale Beauty, a cosmetics line where she serves as chief innovation officer, guiding product development for the brand. She has also been involved in hair vending ventures, further establishing herself as an entrepreneur rather than simply a rapper’s partner.

Her Status as a Style Star

Royale’s fashion sense has earned her attention too, with red carpet looks and street-style moments that have made her a style star in her own right, as noted by People.

Her Relationship With Lil Durk

Royale and Durk’s relationship has played out publicly for years. He dedicated songs to her, including “India” and “India II,” and the couple has children together — Skylar and Willow.  Skylar is India’s daughter before Durk, but he claims her as his own. Durk proposed to her on stage during his 2021 Lollapalooza set, and the two eventually married in 2024, shortly before his arrest on murder for hire charges tied to a 2022 shooting.

Supporting Durk Through His Trial

Since then, Royale has been a consistent presence at his court appearances, often seen supporting him from the gallery. As the trial unfolds and prosecutors debate whether his lyrics and videos should be admitted as evidence, Royale continues to balance her public support for her husband with her own growing brand. Her story, beyond the headlines from the courtroom, shows that she is a woman who built her own name well before the trial began.

RELATED: Rapper Lil’ Durk Used His ‘CLB’ Verse To Promote His Longtime Love India Royale’s Cosmetics Brand

Who Is India Royale? Everything To Know About The Influencer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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