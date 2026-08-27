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Tom Brady’s New Card Store Burglarized

Tom Brady’s new California trading card store was burglarized just days after its grand opening, with about 60 cards worth more than $12,000 reportedly stolen.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Tom Brady’s new trading card store in California was burglarized just days after its grand opening.

According to arrest records from the Palo Alto Police Department obtained by PEOPLE, CardVault by Tom Brady on El Camino Real was broken into around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. Police told ABC News that suspects entered the store by breaking a window and smashed multiple display cases.

Approximately 60 trading cards were stolen, with the cards valued at more than $12,000, according to ABC News. No arrests have been publicly announced in connection with the burglary.

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Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Palo Alto location celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 15, marking the 19th CardVault location in the franchise. Brady, 49, even welcomed local police to the store shortly after it opened.

In an Aug. 17 Instagram post, the Palo Alto Police Department shared a photo of Brady posing with an officer outside the new shop, writing that the store had “drew a big crowd” and welcoming the NFL legend to the neighborhood.

The burglary is not the first involving one of Brady’s CardVault locations. In October 2025, nearly $10,000 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards were stolen from the company’s New York City store.

Brady became a co-owner of CardVault in February 2025, acquiring a 50% stake in the company. His involvement has helped expand the brand’s presence in the sports collectibles market.

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