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Nike Unveils Texans Air Max 90 Ahead of New Uniform Debut

Published on August 27, 2026
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White Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with blue and red accents, alongside a Houston Texans football player in uniform.
Source: Nike / General

Houston Texans fans will soon have a new way to represent H-Town from head to toe. Nike is releasing a special Houston Texans edition of the iconic Air Max 90 as part of its 2026 NFL Rivalries collection. The sneaker is scheduled to release September 1 for $140, the same day the Texans’ new Rivalries merchandise goes on sale. Nike currently lists the shoe as “Coming Soon.”

The Texans Air Max 90 features a mostly white upper accented by H-Town Blue and Battle Red, tying the sneaker directly to the team’s new look. Texans branding appears throughout the shoe, including the bull logo on the tongue and a Houston-inspired “H” on the heel. The sneaker keeps the signature Air Max 90 design intact with its visible Nike Air cushioning, foam midsole and classic rubber Waffle outsole. The official style number is IW1135-100.

The sneaker arrives alongside the Texans’ new HOUSTON/US Rivalries uniform, which was unveiled Aug. 25.

The all-white uniform incorporates Liberty White, H-Town Blue and Battle Red while pulling inspiration directly from Houston culture. Details include the city’s historic blue-and-white street tiles, jersey numbers inspired by the famous “Be Someone” bridge and chrome finishes that pay tribute to Houston’s custom car and slab culture. The look is completed by the franchise’s first Liberty White helmet and a chrome H-Town Blue facemask.

The Texans will wear the HOUSTON/US uniforms for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 19, when Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 11 primetime matchup at NRG Stadium. The uniforms are part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries program, which gives participating teams an opportunity to create alternate looks centered around their cities and local culture.

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