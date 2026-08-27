5 Things We Learned From the New Vince Young Netflix Documentary

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Vince Young’s story is one of the most fascinating in football. From becoming a Houston high school legend to winning a national

The Tennessee Titans weren’t completely on the same page about who they wanted to draft. Coach Jeff Fisher reportedly preferred Jay Cutler, while others liked Matt Leinart. But Titans owner Bud Adams was determined to bring Vince Young to Tennessee.

2. Steve McNair Was a Huge Influence

Young looked up to Steve McNair long before he became an NFL quarterback. McNair was a major inspiration for Young, and eventually becoming the Titans’ quarterback after McNair made the situation even more meaningful.

3. His Childhood Played a Bigger Role Than People Realized

The documentary goes deeper into Young’s childhood and his relationship with his father. It helps explain some of the emotional challenges Young faced as he became a superstar and eventually dealt with the pressures of professional football.

4. The Jeff Fisher Relationship Was Complicated

For years, the story surrounding Young and Fisher was often reduced to Vince Young being difficult to coach. The documentary gives more context to their relationship and shows that there were problems on both sides.

Young felt like his coach didn’t believe in him, while Fisher questioned Young’s maturity and leadership.

5. Vince Young Could Actually Play

One of the biggest reminders from the documentary is that Young wasn’t simply an NFL bust who couldn’t play.

He was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowl selection and one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league.

His career didn’t fall apart because he lacked talent. Injuries, pressure, personal struggles, expectations and his relationship with the Titans all played a role.

The Bottom Line

Vince Young’s story is bigger than football. It’s a story about talent, pressure, expectations, relationships and what happens when a young person suddenly finds himself carrying the weight of an entire franchise.

After watching the documentary, you may look at Vince Young’s career a little differently.

What did you think about the documentary? Did it change the way you look at Vince Young’s NFL career?