10 Dates to Take Your Man On

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September is the perfect time to switch things up and show your man some love. If you’re looking for a fun way to spend quality time together, why not take the lead and plan the date?

Whether your man enjoys good food, sports, music, or just relaxing together, here are 10 great date ideas for a woman to take her man on this September:

1. Take Him to His Favorite Restaurant

Let him pick the restaurant—or surprise him with his favorite meal. Sometimes, the simplest dates are the best ones.

Take him to a football, basketball, baseball or soccer game. Grab some food, enjoy the atmosphere and cheer for his favorite team.

Treat your man to a nice dinner at a steakhouse. Get dressed up, order a great meal and make the night feel special.

4. Go-Kart Racing

If your man is competitive, this one could get interesting! Challenge him to a few races and see who gets bragging rights.

5. Concert or Comedy Show

Find a concert, comedy show or live performance you both enjoy. It’s a great way to create a memory together.

6. Plan a Game Night

You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Grab his favorite snacks, break out the cards or video games and turn it into a fun night at home.

7. Take Him on a Food Adventure

Pick a restaurant or food spot neither of you has tried before. Try something new together and rate the experience.

Take advantage of the cooler September weather with a bike ride, hike, picnic or walk through a park. Sometimes getting outside together is all you need.

9. Surprise Him With a Day Trip

Pick a nearby city or destination and plan a day trip. Don’t tell him where you’re going until you hit the road!

10. Let Him Choose

Give your man the ultimate date-night pass: he picks the activity, you plan the details. It could be anything from dinner and a movie to something completely unexpected.

The Bottom Line

A great date isn’t necessarily about how much money you spend. It’s about making time for each other and showing your partner that you put some thought into making him feel special.

So ladies, September is your chance to take the lead. Pick the date, make the plans and let your man enjoy being spoiled for a change!

What would be your first choice? Ladies, what would you take your man on a date to