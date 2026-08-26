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Astros Manager Joe Espada Staying Through End of Season

Owner Jim Crane says the expectation in Houston remains the same — the Astros are supposed to be in the postseason every year.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The Houston Astros are making a major change in their front office, but manager Joe Espada isn’t going anywhere — at least not yet.

One day after the Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown, owner Jim Crane addressed the decision Tuesday and made it clear that Espada will remain as manager for the rest of the season.

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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Brown, who was hired in 2023 after Houston fired James Click, was set to have his contract expire at the end of the season. The team called the split mutual. In the meantime, senior adviser Jeff Bagwell and assistant general managers Charles Cook, Gavin Dickey and Connor Huff will handle Brown’s responsibilities, while Crane oversees baseball operations.

Crane said the Astros’ recent struggles did not factor into the decision. Houston entered Tuesday at 65-66 after losing nine of its previous 14 games, but Crane emphasized that the organization remains focused on winning the AL and competing for the division title.

As for Espada, Crane said the plan has always been to evaluate his future after the season. Espada, who took over following Dusty Baker’s retirement, has a 240-214 record as Houston’s manager and helped lead the Astros to the AL West title in 2024.

After meeting with Crane before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, Espada said his message was simple: focus on winning today.

For now, the Astros are trying to keep their season on track while beginning the search for a new direction in the front office.

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