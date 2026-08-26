Charles Barkley Slams WNBA, NBA Over Transgender Athlete Debate

Charles Barkley is speaking out about the WNBA’s ongoing debate over transgender athletes, saying he’s “disappointed” with how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert have handled the controversy.

During a conversation with Michael Smerconish on his SiriusXM radio show Monday, Aug. 24, the 63-year-old NBA analyst said he believes transgender athletes should not compete in the WNBA.

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“I always support the gay community. I always support the transgender community,” Barkley said. “I’ve got nothing but love and respect for gay people and transgender people, but, under no circumstances do I think men should play against women. Zero.”

Barkley said Silver and Engelbert should have addressed the issue weeks earlier rather than allowing the discussion to spread online.

He also defended Enes Kanter after the former NBA player made headlines for his antics at a Chicago Sky game, saying Kanter “has a point” about the league not clearly stating its position.

Barkley also weighed in on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark, claiming some WNBA players “do not like” the two stars. Asked whether race played a role, Barkley said he did not have proof to call anyone racist but suggested “jealousy,” race and sexuality could all be factors.

There are currently no transgender athletes playing in the WNBA, and none have played in the league during its 30-year history.