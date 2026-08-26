Top 10 Finest Over 50: Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number

Aging stereotypes are changing as celebrities embrace new chapters with vigor.

Looks, fashion, and self-awareness contribute to the definition of 'fine' over 50.

The list of 'finest over 50' is subjective, inviting readers to add their own nominees.

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Last week Doja Cat had the internet talking after basically discovering that Pusha T and Pharrell are older than she realized—and being shocked by how good they look. And honestly, I understood exactly where she was coming from because there are some celebrities where you find out their age and immediately have to Google it yourself. So naturally, on Good Morning H-Town, that conversation turned into something much bigger: Who are some of the finest people over 50? Not the best-looking “for their age.” No qualifier needed. We’re talking people who are simply FINE and just happen to have crossed 50.

So we started putting together our list, and once we got going, it became almost impossible to stop. In no particular order, we landed on Tracee Ellis Ross, Denzel Washington, Kandi Eastman, Method Man, Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Janet Jackson, Nas, Angela Bassett and Larenz Tate. And LOOK at that lineup! First of all, Method Man being in his 50s still doesn’t sit right with me because that man somehow looks like he found the cheat code. Nas is another one who looks better with age. Janet Jackson has been beautiful through literally every era of my life, and Angela Bassett apparently decided decades ago that aging was optional. Then you’ve got Denzel, Larenz Tate and Matthew McConaughey representing the men, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez continue reminding everybody that 50 is nowhere near the finish line.

And I think that’s actually what makes the conversation fun. We’re living in a time where the idea of what 50, 60 and even 70 is “supposed” to look like has completely changed. People are staying active, taking care of themselves, experimenting with fashion and walking into new chapters of their lives with a confidence they may not have even had at 25. There’s something attractive about that too. Fine isn’t just a face or a body. It’s confidence. It’s style. It’s knowing who you are. It’s walking into the room like you’ve lived enough life to know you don’t need anybody’s approval.

Now, is this list definitive? Absolutely not. I already know somebody is reading this screaming, “HOW DID Y’ALL FORGET ______?!” That’s part of the fun. These were our ten, but there are PLENTY more who could make the cut. So I’m throwing the conversation back to you: Who belongs on your Finest Over 50 list? Because one thing this conversation definitely taught me is that getting older doesn’t mean the fine goes away. For some people, apparently, it just gets stronger. Bennett Knows