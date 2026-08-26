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Rockstar Finally Responds To Massive GTA 6 Game Leaks

Published on August 26, 2026
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Grand Theft Auto VI Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Rockstar Games has finally addressed the unauthorized “Grand Theft Auto VI” gameplay videos that spread online over the past week.

RELATED: Grand Theft Auto 6’ Details Leak, Possibly Inspired By Netflix Show ‘Narcos’

RELATED: Grand Theft Auto V Reaches $1 Billion In Sales In 3 Days

The footage was reportedly released by an individual using the name CyberLeek and included material believed to be taken from a playable version of the highly anticipated game. Rockstar described the situation as devastating for its developers, saying, “Having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team.”

Despite concerns that the leaks may have exposed major spoilers, Rockstar assured fans that the game is nearly finished and remains scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. The company apologized for the long wait between official updates and asked players to avoid leaked footage so they can experience the game as intended.

Rockstar also thanked fans who sent supportive messages to the development team following the breach.

Fans will not have to wait much longer for an official preview. “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, at 2 p.m. Central Time, giving Netflix subscribers the first look. The presentation will then arrive on Rockstar’s YouTube channel and the official GTA VI website at 8 p.m. Central Time.

Rockstar has not revealed exactly what the presentation will contain, but it will mark the company’s biggest official look at the game ahead of its November launch.

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