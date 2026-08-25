Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Soul Singer Latimore performs at the Chicago Blues Festival
Source: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty

Some artists sing a song. Latimore lives inside it. This soul singer and keyboardist spent five decades turning heartache, humor, and grown-folks wisdom into music that still fills dance floors and quiet living rooms alike. His “country-soul” sound—part deep blues, part smooth R&B, all honesty—earned him a place in the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.

We are sad to report that the Blues/Southern Soul icon passed away this past weekend at the age of 86, according to a report from journalist Eric Alper. Although he is no longer with us, Latimore’s music will continue to live on.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Check out ten of his most noteworthy tracks below

Let’s Straighten It Out

Keep The Home Fire Burning

Let Me Go

Stormy Monday

Qualified Man

There’s a Redneck in the Soul Band

Sweet Vibrations

Sunshine Lady

Somethin’ Bout Cha

If You Were My Woman

Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Grand Theft Auto VI

Latest 'GTA 6' Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Returns To The White House After Weekend In New Jersey

White Mediocrity: Donald Trump Considering To Promote His Binky, Natalie Harp, To Press Secretary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Hip-Hop Wired
NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ Viewing Party With Wyclef Jean

Rapsody's God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops LP Is Black, Bold & Beautiful

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Brings Southern Hip-Hop Legends to Houston

Comments
Portrait Of Woman Eating Turkey Leg At Restaurant
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Turkey Leg Hut Is Coming Back

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
9 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

'Def Poetry Jam' Star Black Ice Dead at 54

Comments
No Limit camo contest $1,000 & VIP concert experience banner with Ndlimit Records logo, camouflage clothing, and a person with sunglasses.
2 Items
Keisha Nicole Show  |  J. Bachelor

Camo Contest: Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets to the Cash Money & No Limit Tour

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close