Seasonal home maintenance checklist to prevent expensive surprises

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A seasonal home maintenance checklist should include inspecting your home before each season changes and keeping your HVAC system ready for extreme temperatures. You should also protect plumbing, gutters, and drainage systems and check safety equipment and appliances throughout the year.

A survey by Clever Offers found that 85% of homeowners spent money on an unplanned repair in 2025, and 58% say they have nothing saved for emergency repairs. This makes it extremely important to keep up with home maintenance, as it can keep your property in good shape.

Here are the main things you should have on your house maintenance checklist.

Should You Inspect Your Home Before Each Season Changes?

Seasonal home maintenance is important because it can catch small problems before they become expensive repairs. Before winter, you should check the roof for damaged or missing shingles and schedule roof repair in Paradise Valley if needed. Other tasks include clearing gutters and inspecting weatherstripping around doors and windows.

As for spring home maintenance, you should look for:

Water damage

Clogged drainage areas

Foundation cracks

Signs of pests

Summer is a good time to inspect siding, decks, fences, and exterior paint. Then in the fall, trim branches and make sure that your home is ready for colder weather.

Keep Your HVAC System Ready for Extreme Temperatures

Your HVAC system can have expensive surprise repairs if you delay maintenance. Before the season when you most heavily rely on it, you should:

Replace or clean air filters

Check vents for obstructions

Make sure the thermostats are working properly

You should always schedule professional servicing when recommended, especially if your system is older or has started making unusual noises. Regular maintenance can improve efficiency and prolong the lifespan of your HVAC unit.

How Can You Protect Plumbing, Gutters, and Drainage Systems?

Water damage can quickly turn a minor maintenance issue into a huge expense, so it’s important to stay on top of it. Each season, you should inspect:

Faucets

Exposed pipes

Toilets

Areas beneath sinks

In addition, make sure the gutters and downspouts are clear so rainwater can move away from the roof and foundation rather than pooling around the property. After heavy rain or storms, walk around your home to check that water is draining properly and that there are no new signs of seepage. If you stay ahead of plumbing and drainage problems, this can help prevent costly issues, such as mold and damaged floors.

Check Safety Equipment and Appliances Throughout the Year

Seasonal maintenance should go beyond common home repairs. Important tasks include:

Testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Replacing batteries for alarms when necessary

Making sure fire extinguishers are accessible

Inspecting major appliances for damaged cords, unusual noises, or declining performance

We’d recommend checking your home insurance policy and documenting valuable equipment or recent improvements so your records stay current.

Stay Up-to-Date With Home Maintenance

Home maintenance may seem like a huge chore, but ultimately, it’s worth it. When you catch problems while they’re small, you can avoid expensive repairs that can be a headache to deal with, too.

If you found these home maintenance tips helpful, then keep browsing our site now.