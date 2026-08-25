Lil Durk Trial Begins: Feds Lay Out Their Case

Prosecutors claim Durk used money and influence to orchestrate a revenge killing, but defense argues another associate is responsible

Key evidence includes surveillance footage, travel records, and purchase of ski masks, though defense questions lack of payment proof

Jury must determine if Durk directly ordered the murder or if prosecutors are unfairly targeting the biggest name involved

Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial is officially underway, and after Day One, we’re already getting a clearer picture of the two VERY different stories the jury is going to hear.

The Grammy-winning Chicago rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the 2022 shooting that prosecutors say was intended to kill rapper Quando Rondo. Quando survived the attack, but his 24-year-old cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed.

Federal prosecutors opened their case by telling jurors that this was all about revenge. According to the government, Durk wanted retaliation following the 2020 killing of his friend and OTF artist King Von and allegedly targeted Quando Rondo. Prosecutors told the jury that Durk used his money and influence to put the alleged plan into motion.

But prosecutors didn’t stop at telling the story. They immediately started showing the jury what they say is the trail leading up to the shooting.

Jurors were shown surveillance footage that prosecutors say captured Quando and his group being followed through Los Angeles. Two vehicles, an Infiniti and a BMW, were allegedly used to follow the group before the shooting. The government also presented GPS information from the BMW, flight records and transactions involving travel arrangements. A receipt for four black ski masks purchased before the shooting was also introduced.

Prosecutors say some travel expenses were purchased using an American Express card connected to Durk. The jury also saw surveillance footage showing the alleged shooters approaching Quando’s vehicle at a Los Angeles gas station before gunfire erupted and the suspects fled.

That’s a lot for Day One—but Durk’s defense came ready with a completely different explanation.

His attorneys are essentially telling jurors: You may have the right crime, but you’ve got the wrong mastermind.

The defense is pointing directly at Durk’s former assistant Kavon Grant, also known as OTF Vonnie. Grant has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify for the prosecution. Durk’s attorney argued that Grant was responsible for arranging hotels and vehicles and purchasing the ski masks connected to the alleged plot. The defense claims Grant is now placing the responsibility on Durk because the government wanted a bigger target.

And then Durk’s defense raised what could become one of the biggest questions of this entire trial: Where is the payment?

If this was truly a murder-for-hire plot ordered by Lil Durk, his attorneys argue prosecutors should be able to show that Durk actually paid someone to carry out the killing. The defense told jurors there is no such payment from Durk and argued that simply connecting expenses or people around him to his business does not prove that he ordered a murder.

That’s really where this case stands after Day One.

The government has started laying out a detailed trail involving surveillance footage, vehicles, GPS data, flights, hotel arrangements and purchases surrounding the shooting. But prosecutors still have to convince the jury of the most important part of their case: that Lil Durk was the person behind the alleged plan.

Durk’s attorneys, meanwhile, are trying to separate their client from the actions of the people around him and convince jurors that Grant—not Durk—was responsible for organizing what happened.

And baby, this is only Day One.

Several people formerly associated with Durk are expected to testify for the government, including individuals who have already reached plea agreements. That means we’re eventually going to hear from people prosecutors say had firsthand knowledge of what happened.

So now the question isn’t whether a deadly shooting happened—we know that it did. The question this jury will have to answer is much bigger: Did Lil Durk order it, or are prosecutors trying to make the biggest name connected to the people involved responsible for their actions?

I’ll definitely be watching this one because as the testimony starts coming in, this trial could get VERY interesting.