Dolly Parton Dies at 80 After Legendary Career

Dolly Parton was a musical icon who transcended genre and connected with generations.

Her songwriting created timeless hits covered by other legends like Whitney Houston.

Dolly was also a successful actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, known for her generosity.

Source: Dolly Parton / Cowboy Carter

We lost a LEGEND today.

Dolly Parton, one of the most recognizable and beloved entertainers in American music history, has died at the age of 80. Her death comes after a career spanning more than six decades and just days after she opened up about ongoing health issues while assuring fans that she was still working and looking toward the future.

And listen, you didn’t have to grow up listening to country music to know Dolly Parton.

Dolly was one of those rare artists who became bigger than the genre that introduced her. From “Jolene” and “9 to 5” to “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” her songwriting helped create songs that crossed generations, genres and cultures. Over her career, she sold more than 100 million records worldwide, won 11 Grammy Awards and was eventually inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Reuters⁠)

And yes, before Whitney Houston gave us THAT unforgettable version of “I Will Always Love You” for The Bodyguard, Dolly wrote and recorded the song herself. Whitney’s version would go on to become a worldwide phenomenon, but the words and melody came straight from Dolly.

Her impact didn’t stop with music either.

Dolly became a movie star with roles in films including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, built Dollywood into one of Tennessee’s biggest attractions and became just as famous for giving back as she was for entertaining. Her Imagination Library has provided hundreds of millions of free books to children, helping families encourage reading from an early age. (Reuters⁠)

Today’s news is especially heartbreaking because Dolly had been talking publicly about her health in the weeks leading up to her death.

On August 14, Dolly was unable to attend the opening of the new NightFlight Expedition attraction at Dollywood. Instead, she appeared through a prerecorded message and explained that she had been experiencing dizziness and dehydration. Her doctor advised her not to travel, keeping her home in Nashville while the attraction opened in Tennessee. (People.com⁠)

Then, just days before her death, Dolly gave fans another update.

She revealed that she had been dealing with health issues she hadn’t properly addressed while caring for her longtime husband, Carl Dean. Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82 after he and Dolly had been married for nearly 60 years. Dolly explained that after spending so much time focused on taking care of him, she eventually had to turn some of that attention toward her own health.

But what makes today’s news even more difficult is that Dolly wasn’t talking like someone who was finished. She said she was still healing, but she was also still working. She had been discussing future projects and remained optimistic about what was ahead. That’s why this one is going to hit a lot of people differently.

Dolly Parton wasn’t simply a country singer. She was a songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural icon who managed to connect with people who might not have had anything else in common. There aren’t many entertainers whose careers can stretch across six decades while continuing to introduce their work to completely new generations.

And through all the fame, awards and success, Dolly built a reputation for generosity that became just as important to her legacy as the music. She gave us songs that made us dance, songs that made us cry and songs that other legendary voices carried into another generation. She gave millions of children their first books. And she showed that you could become one of the biggest stars in the world without forgetting where you came from.

Dolly Parton was 80 years old. Rest in peace to a true legend. ❤️