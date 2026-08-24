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Don Toliver Brings Justin Timberlake On Stage During Miami Show

Don Toliver set the bar high during his Miami stop on the OCTANE World Tour.

Published on August 24, 2026
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Don Toliver set the bar high during his Miami stop on the OCTANE World Tour.

The Houston star has been setting the bar high throughout the tour, but his Miami show came with a special surprise. One of the concertgoers happened to be one of the biggest R&B stars of the 2000s.

Justin Timberlake was posted up in VIP before unexpectedly joining Toliver on stage. The two artists shared a special full-circle moment, as Toliver sampled Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” on his latest album, OCTANE, for the track “Body.”

Justin posted his whole experience on Instagram, captioning it, “I just wanted to watch the show form the VIP.”

Performing his 2002 classic with Toliver before the H-Town rapper transitioned into his own rendition of the song. Toliver previously spoke with Billboard about his admiration for Timberlake and his impact on his music.

“I got a lot of fond memories of that, Justin Timberlake is always one of my favorites. Justified, that album is literally in my top 10 favorite albums of all time.”

It is safe to say, Don Toliver knows ball.

From sampling a classic to sharing the stage with the man behind it, Don did his big one during his Miami stop.

Don Toliver Brings Justin Timberlake On Stage During Miami Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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